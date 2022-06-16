Solar generation accounted for a 8.2% of Portugal's total electricity production in May - a new record for the country.May was a record-breaking month for solar in Portugal. The country generated 3,337 GWh of electricity, with solar production accounting for 8.2% of the total - the highest level ever recorded in the country. However, solar still performed below its full potential in Portugal, taking fourth place among the most productive renewable energy sources. Wind was the leader, accounting for 25% of total generation, followed by hydro at 13% and biomass at 9.8%. Renewable energy accounted ...

