ProTab Laboratories: Infant Formula Producers Facing Crisis Can Rely on Southern California ProTab Labs for Safe Rapid Large-Scale Production of Premixes and Packaging Solutions

Foothill Ranch, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To tackle the infant formula crisis, producers can rely on Southern California supplement solutions contract manufacturer ProTab Laboratories to blend custom premixes and produce and package infant formula with a rapid turnaround time.

"ProTab is in the perfect position as a supplement solution manufacturer and packager to prioritize infant formula productionwith safety and scale to help replenish the supply in the market," said Joanne Hsu, vice president of operations. "We are ready to produce safe, high-quality premixes with careful processing and top-quality standards at our facility for reassuring parents and babies that they will have access to quality and safe infant formula."

Safety continues to be at the forefront of the crisis. ProTab has the capabilities of in-house analytical laboratory services for quality control validation, including analytical capabilities. The company is FDA registered with cGMP, FSMA, and FSSC 22000 certified by NSF.

"ProTab can rapidly turn around the production of powder and premix for liquid infant formula at a large scale to bolster the supply of products with proper FDA-inspected nutritional values and safety," said Hsu. "Our certifications are the gold standard of safety for reassuring our manufacture of food and supplement solutions, including infant formula premix solutions."

"As a GFSI certified producer and packager of supplement solutions, ProTab elevates food safety to the next level with our state-of-the-art facility, coupled with our quality control procedures and testing," said Fariba Samadi, director of quality assurance and regulatory affairs. "Following stringent quality assurance and safety processes, we evaluate the quality of raw materials before manufacturing as well as the finished goods."

Infant formula producers can leverage ProTab's modern technology for precision blending needed for producing infant formula. Microencapsulation is offered to mask the undesirable characteristics of particular additives and formula ingredients. The technology is part of ProTab's recent multimillion-dollar expansion to increase the footprint for blending and mixing premix solutions.

ProTab can also help secure the best materials and ingredients if needed; the company keeps up with the newest production and delivery technologies and the latest regulatory requirements and considers modern formulation and consumer trends.

For specific needs in labeling and standards, ProTab Labs can manufacture products to the specification of USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Halal, and Kosher. The company is registered with Health Canada as a foreign manufacturer site.

"We encourage infant formula manufacturers and brand holders to bring their formulas and packaging schematics to work with us," said Hsu. "We are confident in helping everyone get through the bottleneck together and positioning ProTab as a long-term infant formula production partner," said Hsu.

About ProTab Laboratories

ProTab Laboratories is a custom research contract manufacturer operating a state-of-the-art facility in Southern California for providing rapid turnaround services for tablet, capsule, and powder form products, along with high-capacity mixing processes for nutritional and dietary supplements, tableting, microencapsulation, granulation, and milling. ProTab can guide brands through the product development and technical process from inception to the final product.

For brands that would like to strengthen their vendor diversity profile, ProTab is also a certified Women-Owned Business Enterprise.

Certifications

ProTab's manufacturing operation is fully compliant with all current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) established within the industry and meets or exceeds all quality standards for Nutritional Supplements. The company has established Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to ensure that this standard is met in all manufacturing process phases. Our quality control standards are compliant with Kosher, Halal, Health Canada, USDA Organic, State of California Department of Public Health, NSF, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

