Decision of Nasdaq Vilnius concerning conditional admission of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos bonds to the Bond List

Concerning conditional admission of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos financial instruments to the Bond List: UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos bonds (ISIN code LT0000405938) 1. To admit bonds of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos to the Bond List of Nasdaq Vilnius provided that by the end of July of the year 2022 UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos fulfills this condition set by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board: 1.1. The Prospectus shall be approved and published in the manner defined in applicable legal acts. 2. To determine that bonds of UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos shall be considered admitted to the Bond List when UAB Atsinaujinancios Energetikos Investicijos presents the report to Nasdaq Vilnius concerning fulfillment of the condition established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board and the decision of the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, confirming that the Issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements set forth in the Listing Rules of Nasdaq Vilnius AB, is made. 3. If the Issuer and its financial instruments meet all the requirements established by the Nasdaq Vilnius Board, the Nasdaq Vilnius Board will set the day of admission of the financial instruments into the trading list, which will also be the first trading day of these financial instruments. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1400 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.