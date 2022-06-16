Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR.H) ("HMR" or the "Company") the Company announces that it has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange to close the first tranche of its previously announced (see May 31, 2022 news release) $0.15 Unit private placement financing (the "Financing"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $300,000. On receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will issue 2,000,000 common shares and 2,000,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.25 per common share for a period of 12 months from issuance.

Nexvu Capital Corp., a company with directors in common with HMR, participated in the first tranche of the Financing for $150,000, that portion of the Financing is a "related party transaction" as such term is defined under MI 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI-61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization. All securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a 4-month hold.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,950,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $0.20 per share, expiring 5 years from the date of grant and are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

