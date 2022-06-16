Seasoned B2B Security Expert to Lead Company's Product Vision, Strategy, Roadmaps

Daon, a global leader in identity assurance technology, announced that Ralph Rodriguez has been named President and Chief Product Officer. Rodriguez joins the company's board of directors in this newly created role to lead the go-to-market vision, strategy, and roadmaps for Daon's products and technologies.

Rodriguez has a proven track record over the last 30 years in both early-stage venture-backed companies and large $1B+ publicly held companies. He was most recently an Executive-in-Residence at Summit Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm. Previously he was a Research Scientist and Head of Identity Verification at Facebook, where he oversaw Applied Identity Intelligence. Rodriguez was also the co-founder and chief technology officer of Confirm.io, an identity verification and authentication company acquired by Facebook in March 2018. He founded Blue Hill Research, Delfigo Security, Invenio, and NTA before Confirm.io. In addition, he was the CTO/CIO of public companies Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS), C-bridge Internet Solutions (NASDAQ: CBIS), and Excelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXLN).

"We are excited to welcome Ralph to the Daon family. Ralph has repeatedly distinguished himself as a very successful tech entrepreneur. As the longest-serving Fellow at MIT, Ralph pioneered research on AI, cloud, mobile, neural science and security technologies at the MIT Media Lab and Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology (HST) departments," said Tom Grissen, CEO at Daon. "Ralph joins Daon at a pivotal time for the company, and we believe he is the right leader to help shape our go-forward strategy and product objectives by working closely with our worldwide customers and partners."

Rodriguez co-authored the SANS Institute publications Windows NT Security: Step by Step and Computer Incident Handling: Step by Step. He is also a member of the Board of Directors for both Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) and Strategic Cyber Ventures in Washington, DC.

"Daon is a market leader in its domain and it's a privilege to join the company at this critical stage of its growth curve as it rapidly expands into new markets and verticals. In the past five years, my focus was around multi-modal biometrics and authentication. And based on my observations, Daon is best-in-class in delivering these solutions," added Ralph Rodriguez. "My goal is to contribute to the growth of Daon's business and global market expansion. Fraud and security are at the forefront of the minds of business leaders, and Daon's identity solutions provide millions of users with peace of mind, trust, and assurance."

Rodriguez studied for an Sc.D. in information systems and is a graduate of the management program GPMD-MBA at IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain. He served in the United States Army during the Persian Gulf War in 1990 and was named Soldier of the Year by the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) in 1987. Ralph has 23 US patents and international patent applications.

ABOUT DAON

Daon, www.daon.com, is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel. Daon's IdentityX platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user's identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer, through any medium, with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

