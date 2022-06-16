Marks second consecutive year to receive the honor

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced Verimatrix App Shield, part of the company's Extended Threat Defense family of products, won this year's Global Infosec Award for Most Comprehensive Mobile Application Security.

Providing fast yet comprehensive protection for mobile apps, developers turn to App Shield for powerful no-code protection against potentially devastating threats such as reverse engineering, application repackaging, emulators, debuggers and more. In 2021, Verimatrix was named winner in the Next Gen for Application Security category, marking ongoing recognition for its application shielding technology that continues to protect a growing number of apps worldwide spanning industries such as automotive, finance and medical.

"Verimatrix uniquely combines ease of use with security innovations that make App Shield an appealing option for protecting an app for publishing on the app stores," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "We're pleased to receive this repeated honor, as we are committed to providing a streamlined path toward powerful protections freeing up app developers to focus on their core business while still providing peace of mind that vital intellectual property, source code, APIs and personal data are safe."

App Shield injects protections directly into an Android APK or iOS xcarchive package via a zero-code SaaS service that takes only minutes to use. App Shield support various mobile app programming languages such as Swift, Kotlin, Java, C, C++ and Obj-C. A video introducing App Shield and its benefits is available at www.verimatrix.com/products/app-shield.

The industry award program has been organized by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) for the last 10 years. Its judges are CISSP, FMDHS, and CEH certified security professionals who vote based on their independent review of company submissions. For more information about the award program, visit www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. Managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals, the magazine's mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at www.cyberdefensetv.com and www.cyberdefenseradio.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005488/en/

Contacts:

Verimatrix Investor:

Jean-François Labadie, Chief Financial Officer

finance@verimatrix.com

Verimatrix Media:

Matthew Zintel

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com