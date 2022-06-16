Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC)announces its 2021/22 audited earnings for the full year ending March 31, 2022.

Key highlights:

FY 2021/22 Revenue standing at €142.6 million, €136.9 million at constant perimeter

FY 2021/22 EBITA 1 slightly above the expectations at €13.2 million

slightly above the expectations at €13.2 million FY 2021/22 EBITDA at €42.1 million maintaining a 30% EBITDA margin

Confirmed strategy to move up the value chain and be a developer/publisher, supported by the most ambitious ever line-up of new games over the next 3 years

FY 2021/22 Results

Audit reports not yet issued

French GAAP Audited FY FY Var. In million euros 2021/22 2020/21 Revenue 142,6 171,0 -17% Gross margin 42,2 51,1 -17% % of revenue 30% 30% -.3 pts EBITA1 13,2 24,8 -47% % of revenue 9% 15% -5.3 pts Amortization of goodwill (4,0) EBIT 9,1 24,8 -63% % of revenue 6% 15% -8.1 pts Financial income (expenses) (1,7) (1,7) 3% Exceptional income (expenses) (1,3) (3,0) -57% Income tax (3,0) (6,8) -56% Minority interests (0,1) Group net income 3,0 13,3 -78% % of revenue 2% 8% -5.7 pts EBIT 9,1 24,8 -63% D&A and provisions (33,0) (25,7) 30% EBITDA 42,1 50,5 -16% % of revenue 30% 30% .0 pts

2021/22 Revenue at €142.6 million

After FY 2020/21 during which the video game industry benefited from the worldwide lockdown, Focus Entertainment FY 2021/22 revenue reached €142.6 million, including a €5.6 million contribution from Dotemu. In terms of revenue breakdown 88% of the sales were made through digital partners and 95% are derived internationally.

At constant perimeter, revenues for the full-year 2021/22 amount to €136.9 million.

SnowRunner, Insurgency: Sandstorm and A Plague Tale: Innocence strongly contributed to the fiscal year revenues thanks to additional contents and one-off deals, demonstrating the Group's ability to generate revenues from strongly anchored franchises and titles over the long-term. The fiscal year benefited as well from the performance of Necromunda: Hired Gun developed by Streum On, a Focus Entertainment studio, and of Aliens: Fireteam Elite

FY 2021/22 EBITA at €13.2 million slightly above expectations, maintained 30% EBITDA margin

FY 2021/22 Gross Margin reached €42.2 millions of euros, a 30% gross margin comparable to FY 2020/21 despite (i) an unfavorable basis effect with record sales registered over FY 2020/21 and (ii) the accelerated amortization of two games during the exercise.

FY 2021/22 EBITA amounted to €13.2 millions of euros slightly above expectations, reflecting the decrease in revenues and gross margin evolution. Sales and marketing expenses were driven up by the higher number of launches over the year. Nonetheless, it benefited from a tight cost control on general and administration expenses that decreased by -3% representing 6% of total revenues.

Amortization of Goodwill amounted to €(4.0) million over FY 2021/22.

FY 2021/22 Financial Result mainly consisted in interest expenses linked to the debt raised in July 2021, amounting to €(1.7) million.

FY 2021/22 EBIT stood at €9.1 million.

The Group Net Income for the full year 2021/22 reached €3.0 million.

EBITDA reached €42.1 million for the full fiscal year 2021/22, representing a 30% EBITDA margin in line with the 2020/21 fiscal year.

Cash-Flows

The Group has invested €35 million in the development of new games over the year, compared to a €39.5 million game investment over FY 2020/21. It is worth noting that due to game delays during the year, some milestone payments have been postponed to 2022/23. After financing the game development, operating cash flows stands at €(8.6) million over FY 2021/22.

Focus Entertainment pursued over the year its external growth strategy to expand and diversify its expertise towards new high-potential segments. After acquiring Deck13 Interactive in 2020, the Group completed the acquisition of four additional studios: Streum On Studio, Dotemu, Douze Dixièmes and lastly, Leikir Studio on February 14, 2022. These acquisitions represented a disbursement of €59.1 million.

In the meantime, the Group secured significant financial resources, raising capital in May 2021 for a net amount of €68.8 million and banking debt for €130 million of which €52 million net amount has been drawn as of March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalent represented €62.6 million.

Outlook: Confirmed strategy to move up the value chain supported by the most ambitious ever line-up of new games

Focus Entertainment aims at building a federation of talents and become a Worldwide Leading Integrated Video Game player. The strategy of the Group is to move up the value chain, shifting from publisher/distributor to developer/publisher, and thus to increase the share of owned IP in its portfolio, with a long-term objective to reach 50% of its revenue coming from own IP games.

Christophe Nobileau, Chief Executive Officer, comments "Over the next three years, Focus Entertainment will benefit from the most ambitious line-up of games ever. We expect to launch 31 games by March 2025. Out of the lifetime revenue expected from these games, 30% is expected to come from games whose IP is owned (15%) or co-owned (15%) by Focus Entertainment.

In the nearer term, after a very successful PC early-access, Hardspace: Shipbreaker has been launched on PC on May 24th and around 500,000 copies have been sold so far. Today, Dotemu, releases the long-awaited Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. Coming next, Evil West, a new franchise developed by Flying Wild Hog, will be launched for both consoles and PC on September 20th, 2022. Later in the year, the sequel to the multi-million seller A Plague Tale: Innocence will be released, A Plague Tale: Requiem, developed by Asobo, a worldwide renown studio.

In addition, an ambitious game developed by Deck13 Interactive, a Focus Entertainment Studio, will be released at the end of the fiscal year 2022/23. Lastly, at the Summer Game Fest held on June 9th, Focus Entertainment revealed Aliens: Dark Descent a project developed by Tindalos Interactive and based on the iconic movie license, that will be released in 2023.

John Bert, Managing Director, comments: "We have very ambitious and exciting new projects to be launched over the coming months at Focus Entertainment. In the meantime, we will also rely on our solid back-catalogue and keep on delivering new content through live ops over 2022/23 on existing titles. In addition to this short-term line-up, we are proud to have secured key partnerships with renown studios whilst keeping investing in our own IP, paving the way for future growth

Financial calendar

Q1 2022/23 Sales will be published on July 21th, 2022.

2021/2022 Annual Financial report, including CSR report, will be released on July 29th, 2022, and posted on the company's website.

Event Date 2022/23 Q1 Sales 2022/23 Annual General Meeting 2022/23 Q2 Sales 2022/23 Half-Year Results 2022/23 Q3 Sales 2022/23 Q4 Sales and FY Sales Thursday July 21, 2022 Thursday September 22, 2022 Thursday October 20, 2022 Thursday December 15, 2022 Thursday January 19, 2023 Thursday April 20, 2023

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

APPENDICES

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT AUDITED

Audit reports not yet issued

(in millions of euros) FY 2021 2022

31/03/2022 FY 2020 2021

31/03/2021 Variation % Revenue 142,6 100% 171,0 100% -17% Gross margin 42,2 30% 51,1 30% -17% Production costs (7,7) -5% (7,4) -4% 3% Sales and marketing expenses (13,1) -9% (10,3) -6% 27% General and administration expenses (8,4) -6% (8,6) -5% -3% Other operating income (expenses) 0,1 0% 0,1 0% EBITA1 13,2 9% 24,8 15% -47% Amortization of goodwill (4,0) EBIT 9,1 6% 24,8 15% -63% Financial income (expenses) (1,7) (1,7) Exceptional income (expenses) (1,3) (3,0) Income tax (3,0) (6,8) Consolidated net income 3,1 2% 13,3 8% -77% Minority interests (0,1) Group net income 3,0 2% 13,3 8% -78% EBIT 9,1 24,8 -63% D&A and provisions (33,0) (25,7) 30% EBITDA 42,1 30% 50,5 30% -16%

[1] EBITA: Adjusted EBIT, EBIT before amortization and depreciation of goodwill

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AUDITED

Audit reports not yet issued

(in millions of euros) 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 ASSETS Intangible assets 81,1 67,7 Goodwill 68,7 6,2 Property, plant equipment 0,8 0,7 Financial assets 1,2 1,4 Total Non-Current Assets 151,9 76,0 Inventory and works in progress 0,9 1,5 Trade receivables 13,4 15,4 Other receivables, accruals and deferrals 22,4 6,7 Investment securities 0,6 Cash and cash equivalents 62,0 19,5 Total Current Assets 99,2 43,1 Total Assets 251,0 119,2 EQUITY LIABILITIES Capital 7,8 6,4 Share premium 90,2 22,4 Reserves 32,7 26,5 Profit(loss) for the year 3,0 13,3 Total Equity (attributable to the group) 133,7 68,5 Minority Equity 1,6 Provisions 0,9 1,7 Borrowings and financial debt 66,1 12,5 Trade payables 19,0 23,4 Other payables, accruals and deferrals 29,7 13,0 Total Liabilities 251,0 119,2

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS AUDITED

Audit reports not yet issued

CASH FLOWS 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 (in millions of euros) Net income of consolidated companies 3,1 13,3 Net change in D&A and provisions 33,1 25,8 Gains (losses) from disposals 0,0 0,0 Interests charges 0,6 Intangible assets acquisition (36,4) (40,2) Change in deferred taxes 0,3 (0,5) Change in working capital (9,3) (1,7) Operating cash flow (8,6) (3,3) Purchases of property, plant, equipment and financial assets (0,4) (1,4) Other purchases net of disposed financial assets 0,3 Net cash resulting from acquisitions of subsidiaries (59,1) (6,2) Investing cash flow (59,2) (7,6) Capital increase 68,8 0,1 Debt increase/(decrease) 50,0 10,8 Other changes in shareholders' equity (7,9) 0,0 Financing cash flow 110,9 10,9 Effect of exchange rate changes 0,0 (0,2) Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 43,1 (0,1) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 19,5 19,6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 62,6 19,5

1 EBITA: Adjusted EBIT, EBIT before amortization and depreciation of goodwill

