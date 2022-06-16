Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP) filed today, its 2021 Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel) with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF").

The 2021 Universal Registration Document, filed in xHTML version, is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the regulations in force.

It includes:

The annual financial report including the 2021 management report, approved by the Board of Directors on 13 June 2022, as well as ORPEA's individual accounts and the Group's consolidated financial statements approved by the Board of Directors on 1 June 2022;

The report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

The Statutory Auditors' reports dated 14 June 2022.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document provides up-to-date information, including on pages 54-56, on the current situation and outlook of the Group as a result of recent events.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is available (in French) on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and on the Company's website www.orpea-corp.com/en/, Section Publication Universal Registration Document. It can also be sent by e-mail upon request sent to finances@orpea.net; it is available free of charge and upon request at the ORPEA headquarters, Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès 92 800 Puteaux.

Furthermore, the Universal Registration Document is also published in European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF"), with the five consolidated accounts tables (primary financial statements) marked up with XBRL tags.

An English version will be available on the Company's website in July 2022.

Financial schedule 2022

The following dates are subject to change. Press releases will be published after the market closes.

20 July 2022: H1 2022 revenue

28 July 2022: Annual General Meeting 2022

21 September 2022: 2022 half-year results

8 November 2022: Q3 2022 revenue

The final conclusions of the firms Grant Thornton and Alvarez Marsal on the themes of care for EHPAD (nursing homes in France) residents and social matters will be made public as soon as possible after they have been communicated to the Company, at the latest by the end of June.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

