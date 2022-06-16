DJ GEVELOT S.A.: Declaration of crossing the shareholding threshold 16 June 2022

Public limited company with a capital of 26,932,500 euros

6, boulevard Bineau - 92300 Levallois-Perret - France

562 088 542 R.C.S. Nanterre

Declaration of Crossing of the Shareholding Threshold

Levallois-Perret, 16 June 2022

By letter received on 15 June 2022, the Gévelot Company was informed by Mr. Mario Martignoni that, through his direct and indirect ownership via the Sopofam Sa Company, which he controls, on 14 June 2022, he crossed the threshold of 50% of voting rights at the Ordinary General Meeting of our Company and now holds directly and indirectly 387,990 GEVELOT shares representing as many voting rights at the Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting, i.e. 50.42% of the capital and the voting rights.

This crossing of threshold was the subject of a decision to waive the obligation to file a mandatory takeover bid targeting the shares of our Company (see AMF exemption notice 222C1053 of 10 May 2022) and a declaration of crossing of the shareholding threshold with the AMF (see AMF notice of publication 222C1481 of 15 June 2022).

Gévelot is a company listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Code ISIN FR0000033888 www.gevelot-sa.fr

