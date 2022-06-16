Schuler Incorporated Canton: Schuler to Host Die-Free Laser Blanking Seminar for the Metalworking Industry

Schuler and MetalForming Magazine will address smart, economical laser blanking solutions for Class A quality and structural parts

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2022 / Schuler North America, subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH, and MetalForming Magazine partner to present a complimentary online seminar, "Die-Free Blanking Class A Quality & Structural Parts: 5 Smart Solutions with Laser Blanking Technology." The live seminar will be presented on Friday, July 8th, at 10:00 AM EST.

The seminar will inform registrants how laser blanking technology provides additional unique, cost-effective, and sustainable manufacturing capabilities that conventional blanking does not-with absolute flexibility, optimized efficiency, and maximum part quality for a variety of materials.

"The market is not fully aware of laser blanking lines' high-volume serial production results-up to 45 parts per minute. This notably reduces the productivity gap in comparison to conventional blanking lines," explains Justine Fonteyne, Area Sales Manager of the Americas at Schuler Group GmbH. "Manufacturers are pleased by the drastic reduction in capital equipment investment as laser blanking lines have no dies, press foundations, loop or press pits, die cranes, or die storage areas. Material savings are also made possible by laser blanking techniques enhanced by Schuler's DynamicFlow Technology."

Schuler's seminar will be hosted by Fonteyne. Fonteyne has worked closely with the metalworking industry, specifically with world-renowned automotive OEMs and tier suppliers, for over five years. With Fonteyne's specialized market expertise and technical proficiency, Schuler sold three laser blanking lines in the U.S. alone last year-resulting in competitive high-output for American manufacturers.

"Schuler is the only supplier to provide DynamicFlow Technology to the industry, and Schuler North America has the largest local support team and technical know-how within the U.S.," states Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "Schuler is ready to serve the expanding market with this proven advantageous laser technology and adapt it to the unique needs of the individual metalworking manufacturers."

Schuler's seminar will cover the basics of laser blanking with introductory-level content tailored for all metalworking professionals. Registrants will also learn about customizable laser blanking solutions for high-strength steel, aluminum, and stainless-steel part production, and they will have the post-seminar opportunity to get answers to questions meeting their production and product needs.

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, and Schleicher.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems-including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, home appliance, electronics, and forging companies-among other prominent manufacturers in various industries.

