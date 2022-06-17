New corporate presentation and management webcast available for replay on website

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2022) - OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSX: OBE) (NYSE American: OBE) ("Obsidian Energy", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") is pleased to announce that at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2022, Obsidian Energy's shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of 2022 Annual and Special Meeting and Management Proxy Circular dated May 4, 2022 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on Obsidian Energy's website at www.obsidianenergy.com.

Appointment of Auditor

By resolution passed by show of hands, KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

By resolutions passed by ballot vote, the following seven nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Shani Bosman 28,969,478 81.76% 6,463,567 18.24% John Brydson 28,985,352 81.80% 6,447,693 18.20% Raymond D. Crossley 27,767,747 78.37% 7,665,298 21.63% Michael J. Faust 33,805,727 95.41% 1,627,318 4.59% Edward H. Kernaghan 30,276,059 85.45% 5,156,986 14.55% Stephen Loukas 33,998,290 95.95% 1,434,755 4.05% Gordon Ritchie 33,848,812 95.53% 1,584,233 4.47%

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation



By resolution passed by ballot vote, an advisory resolution was passed to approve the Company's approach to executive compensation as outlined in the Information Circular. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent 23,776,857 67.10% 11,656,186 32.90%

NEW CORPORATE PRESENTATION AND WEBCAST

Today, Obsidian Energy's management team held a webcast presentation live on the Internet (the "Presentation") for investors, shareholders and stakeholders to discuss the Company's strategy, assets, value and plans for the future.

The updated corporate presentation has been posted to our website, and the full webcast Presentation is available for replay either through our website or directly at the webcast portal.

