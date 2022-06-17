Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 17, 2022 SHARES QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES A total of 4,010,458 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 20, 2022. Identifiers of QPR Software Oyj's share: Trading code: QPR1V ISIN code: FI0009008668 Orderbook id: 24334 Number of shares: 16,455,321 Trading ends in new shares. Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: QPR1VN0122 ISIN code: FI4000523212 Orderbook id: 258264 Last trading date: June 17, 2022 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260