Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
NFT Technologies – 1935 Elvis NFTs vor „Drop“!
17.06.2022 | 08:05
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 17, 2022 SHARES

QPR SOFTWARE OYJ: COMBINATION OF SHARES

A total of 4,010,458 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 20, 2022.

Identifiers of QPR Software Oyj's share:

Trading code: QPR1V
ISIN code: FI0009008668
Orderbook id: 24334
Number of shares: 16,455,321



Trading ends in new shares.

Identifiers of the new shares:

Trading code: QPR1VN0122
ISIN code: FI4000523212
Orderbook id: 258264
Last trading date: June 17, 2022



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
