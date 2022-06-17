Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Engcon to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 17, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Engcon AB's shares (short name ENGCON B) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector and is the
44th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. 

Engcon is a world-leading manufacturer of tiltrotators and accessories which
enhance the efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability
of excavators. Under their own brand, Engcon offers a unique tiltrotator system
that transforms the excavator into a tool carrier that can replace other
machines. Engcon addresses the market through their local sales companies and
an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales in 2021 was SEK
1.5 Bn. 

"Engcon has built a strong position as the world's leading manufacturer of
tiltrotators. Our innovative products enable a more effective and sustainable
use of resources by transforming excavators into multi-purpose tool carriers
and our market is expected to experience strong growth for many years to come."
said Krister Blomgren, CEO of Engcon. "Today's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will
support our continued journey to change the world of digging and I would like
to extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders." 

"We are excited to welcome Engcon to the Stockholm Main Market as they are an
important contributor to our Industrials sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of
European Listings at Nasdaq. "With a long-term vision, Engcon has won the award
as one of Sweden's best managed companies three years in a row. We look forward
to follow their continued growth journey as a main market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Conny Huldin
+358 50 329 4713
conny.huldin@nasdaq.com
