Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Engcon to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, June 17, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Engcon AB's shares (short name ENGCON B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Industrials sector and is the 44th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Engcon is a world-leading manufacturer of tiltrotators and accessories which enhance the efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. Under their own brand, Engcon offers a unique tiltrotator system that transforms the excavator into a tool carrier that can replace other machines. Engcon addresses the market through their local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales in 2021 was SEK 1.5 Bn. "Engcon has built a strong position as the world's leading manufacturer of tiltrotators. Our innovative products enable a more effective and sustainable use of resources by transforming excavators into multi-purpose tool carriers and our market is expected to experience strong growth for many years to come." said Krister Blomgren, CEO of Engcon. "Today's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will support our continued journey to change the world of digging and I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our new shareholders." "We are excited to welcome Engcon to the Stockholm Main Market as they are an important contributor to our Industrials sector," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "With a long-term vision, Engcon has won the award as one of Sweden's best managed companies three years in a row. We look forward to follow their continued growth journey as a main market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Conny Huldin +358 50 329 4713 conny.huldin@nasdaq.com