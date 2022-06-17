Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Streakk (STKK) on June 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STKK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 17, 2022.





Revolutionizing finance with its advanced node infrastructure INC (Integrated Node Cluster), Streakk (STKK) enables users to earn crypto on 20+ blockchains by simply holding crypto in their wallet without giving custody. Its native token STKK will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Streakk

Streakk is a project that enables users to unlock the potential of their crypto by non-custody staking. Users of Streakk can HODL crypto in their wallet with no lock-up and grow their portfolio by receiving rewards every week.

To earn crypto using Streakk, users need to download Streakk application on iOS and android, then simply HODL their crypto while keeping the custody and they will get paid every week. Since Streakk provides non-custody staking, users always have full access to their crypto and the whole process is entirely decentralized.

In addition, Streakk also provides predictable fees with fixed $0.0001 per transaction cost. It's 10 times faster than blockchain alternatives, and has the potential to do 100,000 transactions per second. Furthermore, the energy consumption per transaction of Streakk is 0.00012 KWH as compared to 885+ KWH for Bitcoin which results in more profitability.

This is possible with the proprietary consensus algorithm that Streakk works on which uses Proof of Stake (POS) and Simple Time Protocol (STP). POS requires validators to stake tokens which gives them the right to validate the transactions and in return gets rewarded for doing so. STP works on a verifiable clock. It incorporates a clock into the blockchain which verifies time taken between two events. It reduces the load on the validators connected to the network. As a result, validators in the network know the timestamp of the events and they don't need to check with all available validators back and forth to record a transaction. It enables fast sequencing of blocks.

Last but not least, Streakk is fully decentralized and governed by the community. Decisions can't be made by individual or entity, they are taken by token holders for the growth of the project with full transparency.

About STKK Token

STKK is the native token of Streakk project with a total circulating supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000) tokens. The STKK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 17, 2022, investors who are interested in Streakk investment can easily buy and sell STKK on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

