Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Revolutioniert die LPD-Plattform die Medizinwelt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AEHV ISIN: SE0006219473 Ticker-Symbol: 65R 
Frankfurt
17.06.22
08:03 Uhr
0,857 Euro
-0,022
-2,50 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVENICA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVENICA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.06.2022 | 14:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Advenica AB (314/22)

With effect from June 20, 2022, the subscription rights in Advenica AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ADVE TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018068132              
Order book ID:  260488                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from June 20, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Advenica AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ADVE BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018068140              
Order book ID:  260489                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
ADVENICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.