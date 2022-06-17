Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Advenica AB (314/22)

With effect from June 20, 2022, the subscription rights in Advenica AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 30, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ADVE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018068132 Order book ID: 260488 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 20, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Advenica AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ADVE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018068140 Order book ID: 260489 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com