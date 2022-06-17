Researchers from Australia's University of Wollongong presented a study for alkaline electrolysis where the liquid electrolyte is continuously drawn up a separator, leading to bubble-free operation at the electrodes. Meanwhile, Korean researchers developed a novel heterostructured catalyst, Argentina's province of Tierra del Fuego presented its hydrogen strategy, Lhyfe and shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique are working on the world's first offshore renewable hydrogen production demonstrator, and Saudi Aramco outlined its hydrogen targets in its first sustainability report.Researchers from ...

