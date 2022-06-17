Woodbridge, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2022) - Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC has announced plans to boost diversity and inclusion in its hiring process. Location is not a constraint for remote jobs. Milrich provides customized virtual professional services like light bookkeeping, email management, scheduling, and marketing support for small and medium businesses to focus on their core areas and increase productivity. Given that all employees of the firm work remotely due to the nature of work, Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC has deliberately made efforts to make hiring more inclusive and diverse.

The firm gives priority to hiring military veterans, spouses of military personnel, parents of children with special needs, and individuals who are physically challenged. Despite their physical limitations or challenging family circumstances, such individuals get a chance to work for a firm that caters to clients across the United States and many other countries in the world.

Spouses of military personnel do not have to start from scratch every time they move to a new location, as they can work remotely from any part of the world. Parents of children with special needs do not have to worry about stepping away from their laptops to take their child to the doctor as long as the work is completed. They can tend to the needs of their family without compromising on the quality of work. Milrich thus makes it possible for them to realize their employment potential without stepping out of their home.

Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC recently partnered with the Virginia Center for the Blind and Vision Impaired for hiring. The firm also partnered with Survivor Ventures to provide employment opportunities to survivors of human trafficking.

Commenting on this, Melanie Koerperich, the CEO of Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC, said, "When it comes to hiring, we make it a point to target rural areas, vets, military spouses, and parents of children with special needs. Such people might find it challenging to work a regular 9 to 5 office job and commute to work on a daily basis due to their special circumstances. I firmly believe that everyone has the right to choose the job they want and get equal pay based on their efforts. It gave us great happiness when Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC was chosen as one of the best places to work in the DC metro area by the Washington Business Journal. I believe our efforts to be more inclusive in hiring had a lot to do with getting that honor."

Media Contact:

Name: Melanie Koerperich

Email: contact@milrichvirtualprofessionals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128151