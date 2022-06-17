Scientists in Iraq have applied an amorphous carbon nitride (CNx) thin film as an anti-reflective layer in commercial crystalline silicon solar cells. They claim they were able to improve their efficiency from 5.52 to 13.05%.Researchers at the University of Technology-Iraq have developed a novel dual-function anti-reflection coating (ARC). They said it can significantly improve the power conversion efficiency of commercial crystalline silicon solar cells. The coating is based on an amorphous carbon nitride (CNx) thin film that was synthesized by the radio frequency (RF) magnetron sputtering technique. ...

