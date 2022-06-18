Globiance is the world's first combined banking and digital-exchange platform

Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2022) - Globiance is an exchange platform combining bank and crypto exchange services into one. Globiance house token GBEX is the native token of Globiance Platforms worldwide. It is based on the XDC Network (XinFin) and it is used for paying fees on the Globiance platform. The GBEX token was first offered for presale in July 2021. GBEX has been trading publicly since November 2021. Recently, GBEX has been listed on CoinMarketCap along with 6 exchanges (CEX) including: SWFT (Crosschain), Probit (CEX), Indoex (CEX), Bitrue (CEX), LBANK (CEX) and Bitmart (CEX). Tokens can also be bought at LBANK, Bitrue, ProBit and Bitmart along with GlobianceCEX (CEX) and GlobianceDEX via D'CENT or XDCwallet.





With over 13 years of experience supporting banks, the idea was born to create a global financial system that would merge the traditional banking systems "together" with digital assets into a single exchange platform. Globiance has been created by Irina and Oliver Marco La Rosa and is backed by an exceptional team of experienced experts. The Globiance team has the necessary background to build this group successfully - Compliance, Payments, Banking, and IT.

Some of the key Globiance team members include:

Oliver managed a team with CitiBank in Frankfurt for about eight years. The team handled CitiBank's 24/7 IT support. Then Oliver moved the company HQ to Malta and went on servicing banks in seven European countries for five years before starting Globiance.

Irina has a background in psychology and is the Chief People Officer of Globiance. She also works in business development.

The Globiance team also includes Alex, the CTO, who is an infrastructure specialist and has been working for many big banks and other enterprises around the world.

Lilit, the Chief Compliance Officer, has experience of leading a compliance department in a big bank before. Philipp the CIO was 20 years IT Operations manager for a European Banking Group before joining Globiance.

Georgi was a bank or branch director for more than 16 years.

Rudresh, the lead developer, is also highly recognized within the XDC community.

Today, Globiance employs 150 people globally.

Speaking to the media, Oliver Marco La Rosa said, "Globiance strives to provide services to everyone on this planet by 2023."

About Globiance

Globiance is a bank and a cryptocurrency exchange combined into a single platform. Globiance offers both centralized and decentralized exchange services, as well as banking services. Anybody can conveniently manage their daily financial transactions from one location using the solutions provided by Globiance.

Built on the XDC network, a 3.0 blockchain and Xinfin technology, Globiance is one of the fastest networks in the market. It has the least expensive fees out there, averaging 0.0001 USD per transaction, with an astounding 2-3 second processing time per transaction. Globiance is scalable and provides a CEX, DEX, a military-grade, secure, online wallet, and online banking capabilities, - which include a bank card for shopping and other transactions. It allows opening a multi-currency account with traditional currencies such as EUR, USD, SGD, HKD along with a Crypto Wallet with BTC, ETH, GBEX, USDG, and EURG.

Globiance started out as a vision, but it is quickly becoming a global revolution for operations in the digital-asset world. With the recent expansion into 12 new countries, Globiance is becoming the most expanded crypto and banking group. Globiance has started a global expansion with its presence in North and South America, Africa, Europe, Turkey, Australia, and Asia.

About GBEX

GBEX is the native token of Globiance Platforms. It is an exchange token combined with features previously only available in 'meme tokens'. The deflationary design of Globiance virtually melts away the total supply with every transaction. The increased volume on the Globiance Exchange functions as an 'after burner'-increasing the burn value for each and every trade made on the Globiance Platforms worldwide. GBEX is fast and secure.

Interested users can learn more about Globiance on their website: https://globiance.com. To know more about their exchange, visit: https://gbex.exchange.

For updates, join their Telegram groupl: https://t.me/globiancegroup

The smart app of the Globiance Exchange can be downloaded from the App Store on iOS devices and the Google Playstore on Android devices.

