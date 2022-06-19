London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2022) - As the new season has been officially confirmed, Squid Game 2.0 ($SQUID) is the first to launch a new squid game token. Squid Game 2.0 will be focused on community and reviving the Squid Game sensation.





A lot of major updates are on the way, in addition to the launch confirmation. Squid Game 2.0 is putting out a lot of marketing stuff, including social media ads and collaborations all across the world. A number of well-known crypto influencers have already partnered with the project, pushing it to new heights. To show their support for the project, people are changing their profile pictures to Squid Game 2.0 on various social networking platforms. Many popular Youtubers have shown support to the project and the community.

Powered by BNB Chain, Squid Game 2.0 will offer utilities such as dApp with swap function, NFTs and play-to-earn game. The project is devised and administered by a group of smart contract developers, community managers, and marketing specialists. The team behind Squid Game 2.0 believes that with their expertise, the project can become one of the most recognized crypto tokens in the sector.

Listings are a top priority for Squid Game 2.0 in order to increase its exposure, and the project has a dedicated team working to ensure that they are accepted and listed on major exchanges. Squid Game 2.0 just got listed on CoinMarketCap, which is huge for the project and the community, following a successful launch on PancakeSwap. Furthermore, the project has already applied for CoinGecko listing, while the developers are constantly working on developing NFTs, mint apps and much more.

Community will be the fuel of Squid Game 2.0. The team believes that with a strong community and with its support, the project can achieve unimaginable things together.

Further details about the project can be found on the official website and social media platforms.

About Squid Game 2.0

Squid Game 2.0 is a community-driven crypto token built on the BNB Smart Chain. Squid Game 2.0 focuses on global marketing and believes that marketing is the key component in a project's success. Moreover, the community is the fuel of Squid Game 2.0.

With its strong plan and vision, Squid Game 2.0 aims to provide a long-term high intrinsic value to all users of the project.

