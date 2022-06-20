Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, signs an exclusive partnership with IBAU Hamburg, a German general contractor and one of the world's leading suppliers of plants and facilities to the cement industry, for the construction of future Hoffmann units.

As the general contractor for the second production site (H2) currently under construction at Bournezeau (France), IBAU Hamburg will be responsible for the exclusive management of all future Hoffmann unit construction sites, namely the third production site (H3) in Dunkirk and the international sites that will be established in Europe in the first instance and then outside European borders in the long term. Thus, IBAU Hamburg will handle the entire construction process for each project, from the design stage to the completion of the unit. All these units will be built entirely with Hoffmann Green decarbonated and clinker-free cement.

Hoffmann Green international development strategy is based on licensing agreements with partners in charge of financing, building and operating Hoffmann production units and marketing Hoffmann Green technologies in their geographical territory. By entering into this partnership with one of the world's leading contractors to the cement industry, Hoffmann Green secures the construction of its future units and ensures that its future international partners will receive solid support throughout the construction process and that the local production of Hoffmann cements will be of high quality.

Hoffmann Green ambition is to have 4 operational units abroad by 2026 for a turnover generation of about 10 M€.

NEXT FINANCIAL EVENT:

HYR 2022, September 19, 2022, before market opening market opening

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "IBAU Hamburg is currently demonstrating why it is among the world leaders in its field through the construction of our second H2 production facility, an exceptional piece of work that is scheduled to go into operation early next year. This prestigious collaboration takes on another dimension today with the signing of this exclusive partnership. This contract allows us to secure our future development both from an industrial point of view by ensuring the construction of our units and from a commercial point of view by guaranteeing our future partners a high quality of their local production of our clinker-free decarbonated cements."

Holger Hutt, IBAU Hamburg CEO, states: "We are honored to enter into a partnership with Hoffmann Green, which is now distributing cements that meet future environmental requirements available to all players in the construction industry. Alongside Hoffmann Green, we are participating in the decarbonization of the construction sector."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220619005017/en/

Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Jérôme Caron

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

+33 2 51 460 600

NewCap Investor Relations

Pierre Laurent

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94

NewCap Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr