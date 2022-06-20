WALLIX: WALLIX PAM4ALL RECOGNIZED AS THE BEST PAM SOLUTION ON THE MARKET BY THE US ANALYST FIRM FROST AND SULLIVAN

Frost & Sullivan, the prestigious U.S. analyst firm, has recognized WALLIX PAM4ALL for meeting the needs of organizations in terms of cost, simplicity and flexibility.

Frost & Sullivan also recognizes WALLIX exceptional customer service and innovation. Customer-centric approach enables WALLIX to offer a state-of-the-art solution for securing digital access and identity.

exceptional customer service and innovation. Customer-centric approach enables to offer a state-of-the-art solution for securing digital access and identity. This recognition from Frost & Sullivan confirms that WALLIX "PAM for all" strategy - which is based on WALLIX PAM4ALL solution - is perfectly aligned with market needs worldwide, including the United States.

Paris, June 20th 2022 - WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European cybersecurity software expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, receives the 2022 Customer Value Leadership Award for its WALLIX PAM4ALL solution from Frost and Sullivan, the prestigious U.S. analyst firm. The award recognizes that WALLIX PAM4ALL technology most closely meets the needs of organizations. According to Frost & Sullivan analysts, it is the best solution on the market in terms of cost, simplicity and flexibility. WALLIX PAM4ALL was also praised for its ability to adapt to customer requirements. With this award Frost & Sullivan also recognized WALLIX's outstanding customer service and innovation. The development of WALLIX PAM4ALL solution is based on customer feedback and input from CIO and CISO consultations.

"Among the many advantages of the solution, WALLIX PAM4ALL makes digital access management based on the principle of least privilege very accessible. Organizations are aware of the importance of this technology; however, existing solutions are complex to implement, in addition to being expensive. WALLIX PAM4ALL provides an easy-to-deploy, scalable solution with low acquisition and operational maintenance costs. In addition, the customer-centric approach allows WALLIX to offer a state-of-the-art solution for securing digital access and identity," said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

This recognition from Frost & Sullivan validates WALLIX's "PAM for All" strategy. This strategy is based on WALLIX PAM4ALL, a unified solution combining all WALLIX technologies, which goes beyond securing privileged accounts and secures all exposed users and workstation based on the principle of least privilege. WALLIX PAM4ALL is the promise of a secure digital transformation for everyone.

This award also demonstrates WALLIX's ability to anticipate and meet the cybersecurity needs of organizations of all sizes around the world, including the United States. Frost & Sullivan highlights the expansion of the WALLIX Business Partner Program to more than 300 partners - including distributors, reseller integrators, global service providers (GSIs), and consulting firms - and continues to add new partners worldwide each year. Last year, leading IT distributors Arrow in the U.S., Tech Data UK and Tech Data Spain joined the WALLIX partner network, just to name a few.

"This award from Frost & Sullivan is a recognition that our business strategy is showing results. Our product vision also responds to the digital transformation challenges of our customers, who should no longer perceive cybersecurity as an obstacle, but rather as an accelerator of their transformation and an opportunity for economic growth. Themes such as improving user experience, reducing the operational burden, and automating deployments become product development axes that complement and optimize the existing wealth of digital access protection functions," explains Edwige Brossard, Product and Marketing Director at WALLIX.

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX PAM4ALL, the unified privilege management solution, enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. It guarantees detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solution also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX PAM4ALL is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1900 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

ABOUT FROST & SULLIVAN

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

PRESS CONTACT

AxiCom UK

Jenny Gallacher

wallixuk@axicom.com

Frost & Sullivan

Kristen Moore

1.210.247.3823 / kirsten.moore@frost.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investors Relation - Hélène DE WATTEVILLE

+33 1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press Relation - Déborah SCHWARTZ

+33 6 27 09 05 73 / dschwartz@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m2ibaZyYaWrJnGtrlZWZm2ZkbW1qmGOcaGKdm5KdZJzGaW+Wxmxil5udZnBmlWlo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75042-20220620_frostsullivan_investors_eng.pdf