Montag, 20.06.2022
Einzigartig! Ist das die Revolution im „P2E“-Sektor?!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
20.06.22
11:37 Uhr
2,845 Euro
+0,015
+0,53 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2022 | 12:05
102 Leser
Suominen Corporation: Suominen invests in strengthening its capabilities in sustainable products in Nakkila, Finland

Suominen Corporation's press release on June 20, 2022 at 1.00 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of its production lines in Nakkila, Finland. The investment is made in line with Suominen's strategy and supports company's vision to be the frontrunner in sustainability.

"As we foresaw in our strategy the market demand in Europe has changed remarkably towards more sustainable products. With this investment we respond to the increased demand for environmentally friendly products and also enhance our operational performance in terms of safety, quality and productivity," says Petri Helsky, President and CEO of Suominen.

The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 6 million and the investment project will be completed in the second half of 2023.

Suominen Corporation
Petri Helsky, President and CEO


For more information, please contact

Petri Helsky, President and CEO, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 10 214 3080

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
