- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna shares rose 3% after analysts at Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold, saying the risk/reward had improved.
- • Husqvarna slipped initially yesterday after warning that Q2 sales would be lower than consensus expected, but rebounded later in the day
- • If the component shortage improves in the near term, Husqvarna could have a stronger late season, weather permitting, and may have upside to Q3 estimates, Carnegie said
- • Meanwhile, with a contraction priced in, the high-margin robotics division may improve in 2023, providing a cushion and boosting the mix, Carnegie said
- • Price target SEK 95 implies 25% upside from yesterday's close
HUSQVARNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de