Terrasmart, the renewable energy arm of Gibraltar Industries (Nasdaq: ROCK), has supplied its racking system for Chicago's largest commercial solar installation. The rooftop and carport solar installations combined yield 213-kilowatt dc of solar generating capacity for the Chicago Urban League, one of the country's oldest urban advocacy organizations for the advancement of African Americans. The system represents the League's commitment to bring clean, renewable energy to Chicago's South Side community. Terrasmart supplied the fixed-tilt racking system for the two surface-lot canopies that make up the 162-KW solar carport. Fully customizable with several structural and geometric design options, the Terrasmart carport produces solar energy while providing shade for Chicago Urban League visitors. Renewable Energy Evolution LLC developed, designed and installed the system. "We are excited about what this means for environmental justice across our communities in Chicago," says project lead Andrew Wells, vice president of the Workforce Development Center at the Chicago Urban League. "Our project is bringing greater awareness, inclusion, and access to the clean energy economy for the people of the South Side." The solar system highlights the Chicago Urban League's commitment to advancing the community's access to renewable energy. In 2017, the League launched two training programs in solar installation and PV sales through its Workforce Development Center program with solar incentives from Illinois For All. Its annual cohort of 75 trainees has access to renewable energy job fairs, held in partnership with organizations such as the Illinois Solar Energy Association, the Solar Energy Industries Association, and the Coalition for Community Solar Access. "We are honored to have played a part in such a monumental project," says Terrasmart President Ed McKiernan. "Not only is this the largest PV commercial installation in the city of Chicago, but it's an important milestone in providing more equitable access to the solar economy. Terrasmart is proud to have partnered with the Chicago Urban League and Renewable Energy Evolution." "Terrasmart went above and beyond on this milestone project," says Brian Maillet, founder and CEO of Renewable Energy Evolution. "Their help in engineering, design, permitting and implementation of the city's largest solar carport system was critical to the success of the project." Wells and his team are adding two electric vehicle charging stations to the current system. He is also planning a new community solar farm to serve renters who want to lower their electricity bills. For more information on how to support the Chicago Urban League's solar training program or to hire its NABCEP-certified talent, contact Andrew Wells at AWells@chiul.org. About TerrasmartTerrasmart, the renewable energy portfolio of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROCK), is a leading provider of solar racking technologies, electrical balance-of-system products, installation services, and project optimization software. Serving the commercial and utility sectors across North America, Terrasmart integrates products and solutions across the PV lifecycle to minimize risks and maximize returns. With over 19 GWs of solar deployed across 4600 PV systems, Terrasmart creates unique value for more profitable solar anywhere. For more please visit terrasmart.com. About Gibraltar Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Our purpose to make life better for people and the planet is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to shape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit gibraltar1.com. Contact Details Terrasmart Ashleigh Kent akent@terrasmart.com Company Website https://www.terrasmart.com

