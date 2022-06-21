Cellarius is One of Europe's Fastest Growing Companies

Expanding Airocide's Global Winery Market share

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically announces, that its wholly owned subsidiary, SteriLumen has been notified that its European Distribution Partner, Cellarius has placed a substantial order. This order expands Airocide's leading global market share use in wineries with additional units also, being deployed in food processing.

Cellarius has been a European Distributor of the patented, disruptive Airocide product for over 8 years deploying our FDA Class II Listed device, which was developed for use by NASA, that utilizes a combination of photo-catalytic oxidation, our proprietary chemical process and UVC within its reaction chamber which is a clear differentiator in air purification. This unique process destroys all carbon-based molecular air borne pathogens that pass through the chamber including mold, which, left untreated, negatively impacts the massive investments made by wineries in the wine barrel rooms and post-harvest facilities where inventories are stored. Cellarius sells Airocide in multiple business end user cases including, food processing, cannabis, wineries, hospitality, and healthcare. Airocide's patented technology leads the world in air purification and is chosen by globally recognized brands due to this product differentiation.

The Financial Times, the leading UK financial publication, recently ranked Cellarius as one of Europe's fastest growing companies.

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director stated, "Cellarius is one of our leading European Distributors. We are extremely grateful for their continued sales of our Airocide air purification suite. We applaud their continued success which is attributable to and is further testament to the efficacy, ease of use and effectiveness of our air purification solutions as the world not only reopens from the throws of this 3-year pandemic, but more importantly, prepares against future airborne pathogens enabling business, schools, governments, and facilities to remain open. This contract further demonstrates the strong global brand recognition and the growing end user business case our suite of Airocide air purification product offerings commands. The trust European companies have placed with our Distribution Partner Cellarius further underscores our commitment to provide best in class air purification solutions that help protect facilities, staffs, and consumers globally".

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

