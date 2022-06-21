Fernhill Corp. Announces the Pre-Launch of Its Next Generation NFT Marketplace

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / Fernhill Corp (OTC PINK:FERN), a Web3 holding company focused on software solutions and marketplace infrastructure for digital assets, is pleased to announce the pre-launch of its new NFT Marketplace, DIGXNFT.

DIGXNFT.com will cater to high quality and exceptionally curated collections of art, music, videos, gaming, photography, domain names, real estate, sports memorabilia, and more. The company will provide white glove service to well-known creators, artists, athletes, entertainers, influencers and strategic business partners, while offering a full turn-key solution for minting, marketing, and selling non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Polygon is its primary blockchain based upon its ability to provide significantly lower gas fees, high transaction throughput, and to support a more environmentally sustainable proof of stake consensus methodology. DIGXNFT is integrated with the MetaMask crypto wallet.

The pre-launch includes the creation of the DIGX community by tapping into social media audiences and hiring a digital marketing agency with experience in the blockchain/NFT space. The community will be principally hosted on DIGXNFT's Discord channel and primary social media will be through Twitter. The official launch of DIGXNFT in Beta is expected to be within the next 2-3 weeks.

Some of the features of DIGXNFT include:

No Gas Fees for Minting - using Polygon (MATIC)

Native ERC-2981 integration - new royalty standard to support creators

Multi-chain capabilities - additional blockchains to be added in the near future

Done-for-you onramp, setup and launch included for all creator clients

Fully integrated NFT Infrastructure as a Service white label platform to launch soon

Chris Kern, Chairman of Fernhill stated, " building our own fully operational NFT Marketplace was definitely the way to go after evaluating and testing several alternatives. This allows us to own, control and scale our platform and create a roadmap that is not determined by another third party. In addition, we'll be able to offer NFT Infrastructure as a service as a fully integrated white label solution allowing our partners to provide their own branded digital assets, creating an extended network effect."

"The competition for NFT markets has grown tremendously over the past several months," said Marc Lasky, CEO of Fernhill Corp. "To truly compete, we need to provide a top-quality solution for top quality assets, with distinguishing features. It's great to see the development progress we've made over the past few months and strongly believe it will be a great opportunity to serve the broader Web3.0 and NFT community."

About Fernhill:

Fernhill Corp is a Web3 holding company focused on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi and the Metaverse that form the foundation of the tokenized economy. Fernhill is a Signatory Member of the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA).

For all official Fernhill corporate information, please refer to our filings, news and updates on the following resources:

OTC Markets

Nevada SOS

Fernhill Twitter

Fernhill Facebook

Fernhill Linkedin

Fernhill Website: FernhillCorp.com

Company Contact Information: info@fernhillcorp.com

Any other links are not official & should be taken as such nor have anything to do with Fernhill Corp or its subsidiaries.

#$FERN FernhillCorp DIGXNFT MakeCryptoGreen CryptoCurrencies GreenMiningPools FinTech SaaS CryptoClimateAccord NFTs PerfectMine CryptoMining MainBloq DigitalAssetTrading

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words 'estimate', 'project', 'intend', 'forecast', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'planning', 'expect', 'believe', 'will likely', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may' or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced vendors, services or components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

SOURCE: Fernhill Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705873/Fernhill-Corp-Announces-the-Pre-Launch-of-Its-Next-Generation-NFT-Marketplace