World's largest independent health marketing commercialization agency to open offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe Latin America, and bring its unique business model abroad

As the global advertising industry gathers at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, Klick Health today announced its global expansion.

The large independent agency, which ranked #1 on Medical Marketing Media (MM+M) magazine's Agency 100 list for the fifth straight year earlier this month and was named a 2022 FORTUNE Great Place to Work last week, confirmed plans for regional hubs in Asia-Pacific (APAC); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Latin America (LATAM). The three hubs will be based in Singapore (APAC); London, UK (EMEA); and Sao Paulo, Brazil (LATAM) with offices in additional cities, including Basel, Switzerland; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Munich, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan.

Klick Health Co-Founder and Chairman Leerom Segal said, "As we keep growing and evolving, the time has come for us to scale our magic and organically grow our global footprint. We're excited about replicating our unique people-first culture and entrepreneurial spirit around the world. When we founded Klick 25 years ago, we set out on a journey to create a center of gravity for brilliant minds and we couldn't be more energized about the future as we expand the Klick experience overseas."

"We are incredibly proud of the Klick difference we have been providing to life sciences clients domestically and internationally," said Klick Health CEO Lori Grant. "The patterns of client requests and increasing global demands for our unique talent, approach, and capabilities continue to amplify. In fact, we've been strategically planning this expansion since pre-pandemic, and it was ultimately the intensifying chorus of clients asking for us to grow our global footprint that made this timing optimal."

Klick has historically serviced global clients based in the U.S. centrally, and has also partnered with agencies abroad. Grant added, "As we return to our new normal, we're energized to bring our vision to a larger global scale. Today's news takes things to a whole new level."

Klick Health is the world's largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences. For over two decades, Klick has been laser-focused on developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to maximize their full market potential. Klick was named a Large Agency of the Year for both 2020 and 2021 by Medical Marketing Media (MM+M), marking 10 Agency of the Year industry awards in 10 years. Follow Klick Health on Twitter at @KlickHealth. For more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com/.

The Klick Group of companies-Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst), Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs-is an ecosystem of brilliant talent collectively working to maximize their people and clients' full potential. Established in 1997, Klick has teams in New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, and across North America. Klick has consistently been named a Best Managed Company and Great Place to Work. In 2021, the company was recognized with 15 Best Workplace awards, including Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Inclusion, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, and FORTUNE's Best Places for Millennials.

Sheryl Steinberg, Senior Vice President, Communications

Phone: 416-214-4977 ext. 2412 Email: pr@klick.com