Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Poised to Assist With Car Accident Injuries During Increased Summer Travel

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2022 / With summer travel officially underway for much of the country, there also comes the increased risk of experiencing an accident due to the high volume of traffic associated with vacation, other leisure, and recreational activities during the summer months. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has an experienced team ready to assist if and when this should happen.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTC) expects travel and tourism in the United States to exceed pre-pandemic levels by 6.2% this year, with more people hitting the roadways again. However, even during the pandemic, data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that in 2021, there were nearly 12,000 deaths on U.S. roadways during the summer months. The American Automobile Association (AAA) refers to the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day as the "100 Deadliest Days" for driving, which is why they recommend slowing down, limiting distractions, buckling up, watching for pedestrians, and avoiding driving while under the influence.

Hughes & Coleman has attorneys with extensive experience in personal injury law who have dedicated themselves to assisting Kentucky and Tennessee residents who have experienced severe injuries from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, and boating accidents. The Hughes & Coleman team assists clients with insurance adjusters' correspondence, helping to increase the value of their case so that clients get the most money possible. For decades, the Hughes & Coleman legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully represented thousands of clients recovering more than $1 billion for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. The Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim so they don't feel lost or alone.

The Hughes & Coleman team is ready to help if someone needs a personal injury lawyer as a result of a car accident on the roadways this summer. For more information on why hiring a personal injury lawyer is the right choice after a car accident, click here.

About Hughes & Coleman:

Hughes & Coleman was founded in 1985 and has recovered over a billion dollars for our clients in Kentucky and Tennessee injured from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, defective medical products, nursing home abuse, slip and fall accidents, and wrongful death. Hughes & Coleman believes that Control Starts With A Call. Hughes & Coleman operates 10 offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.

