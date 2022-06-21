First Five finalists meet at the CannaTech Expo in Atlantic City for the official launch of the NEXTGEN Micro-Cultivation Accelerator in New Jersey

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Harvest 360 Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Diamond Ventures Inc (OTC Pink: BLDV) and GrowGeneration Corp . , the nation's largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, officially launched the first phase of the New Jersey NEXTGEN education and training accelerator for micro-cultivation cannabis license applicants, at the CannaTech Expo in Atlantic City.

"It was an honor to be able to introduce the first five teams to be named finalists in the NEXTGEN by GrowGen program, to the staff at BLDV, Harvest 360, and GrowGeneration," said Todd Scattini, Chairman of BLDV and Global CEO for Harvest 360. "This is a powerful comprehensive program being sponsored by GrowGeneration, and it was a joy to see it in action."

GrowGeneration has made a commitment of over $500K to provide 25 scholarships and additional bonus incentives for the Grand Prize winners who will be selected from the 25 finalists. These 5 Grand Prize Winners, or Final Five will receive a package of startup support and access to funding to open and get to market.

"The education and application solution built for NEXTGEN by GrowGen was customized to uniquely suit this market, and this license type," said Yale Peebles, Chief Executive Officer for BLDV. "This is an example of the technology platform deployment strategy that is helping BLDV scale operations and provide client solutions, while making an impact in the industry."

NEXTGEN by GrowGeneration is making a difference in New Jersey. On May 17th, 2022, GrowGen and Harvest 360 sponsored an expungement event in partnership with Best Buds and the Mid-Atlantic States Career and Education Center, in Woodbury New Jersey. This was the first of a series of NEXTGEN workshops, meetups and events, planned throughout New Jersey in 2022.

About BLDV: Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. offers companies a wide array of services related to the Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis industry. Our experience provides services for startups as well as established players in the Cannabis space. Our knowledge and ability to provide competitive sustainable advantages are as diverse as our clients and marketplace we operate in. Through a vast network of strategic partnerships, public/private alliances and real world practical business experience Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. is a valuable resource to companies in the Cannabis marketplace.

Contact: Blue Diamond Ventures Inc.

Josh Alper CSO / Investor Relations josh@repla.com

www.BLDV.us info@bldvinc.com

About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC:

Harvest 360 Technologies LLC is a cannabis IP development company combined with a full-service consulting and management firm that provides sustainable business development solutions for the cannabis industry.

Contact: Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

Todd Scattini CEO Todd.Scattini@harvest360.co

www.harvest360.co

About GrowGeneration Corp: GrowGeneration owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. GrowGeneration also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B e-commerce platform, agron.io. GrowGeneration carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

Company Inquiries:

GrowGeneration Corp.

610-216-0057

michael@growgeneration.com

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, assumptions, and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128420