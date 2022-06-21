Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to reveal that the Company's new, wholly owned subsidiary, Datametrex Electric Vehicle Solutions. ("DM EVS"), will be rolling out the first twenty (20) emergency roadside assistance mobile charging units that will hit the market from September 2022 through to March 2023 in Canada.

DM EVS is the exclusive Canadian partner of EVAR (Electric Vehicle Advanced Recharging Inc.), a company that is a spin-off from Samsung Electronics C-Lab.

EVAR Business Highlights

EVAR is one of the developers of innovative solutions for electric vehicle charging and is one of the world's first developers of autonomous EV recharging robots.

EVAR is a spin-off from Samsung Electronics C-Lab with a focus on creating a hassle free, EV recharging environment.

EVAR won the innovation award at CES 2022, the world's largest technology event along with "Best Innovation" award from Lotte Construction.

EVAR obtains Li-ion batteries from SK ON, LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI and serves as technical advisors for major Korean battery corporations.

To learn more about EVAR, please visit: https://www.evar.co.kr

"The next few months the Company will be working on expanding business operations and providing maximum value in the EV space. EV is gaining vast popularity due to its efficiency, and I am confident that profitable value and immense growth will be created." - Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

"The company is excited to launch further into the EV space with the rollout of its first set of mobile roadside vehicles underway. As we expand and grow in this sector, using our technology in EV will only advance the Company further", said Gregory Lee, President of DM EVS.

DM EVS Highlights

A focus on electric vehicle mobile charging solutions using its mobile application.

The simple mobile application allows clients to reserve its roadside assistance EV charging service drivers, much like Uber and similar share economy apps.

The Company is in the process of rolling out EV Charging Vehicles with battery management systems (BMS).

Future growth plans include expanding into other cities in North America.

DM EVS Overview

DM EVS is trailblazing the electric vehicle (EV) industry with its leading-edge mobile charging units and proprietary mobile application. DM EVS provides solutions for drivers facing electric vehicle charging issues with its mobile charging unit which includes 24/7 roadside assistance, quick charging on the go, and preventing potential delays and issues in the future with their AI technology.

For additional information on Datametrex EV Solutions, please visit the Company's website at www.dmevs.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company using artificial intelligence (AI) to create progressive solutions for the cyber security, telehealth, and electric vehicle (EV) verticals. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals with predictive and preventive technologies.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com

