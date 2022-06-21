Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Treyner, a technology upstart based in Houston, Texas, has launched a new product that is set to revolutionize the way people learn to play the guitar.

The Bluetooth-enabled Treyner G112 gadget attaches to the guitar and works in conjunction with an app to provide real-time feedback as users play, helping them to improve their skills more quickly.

"The goal of Treyner is to make guitar learning more fun and engaging, while also helping people to progress more rapidly," said Justin McAlpin, a co-founder of Treyner, who is in the fund-raising stage for the business and has launched a Kickstarter campaign to finance it.

"With Treyner, people can learn at their own pace and get better faster. This tool is unlike any other on the market, and we believe it has the potential to make learning guitar more fun and accessible for people of all skill levels."

The accessory has been designed with several features that make it user-friendly, including an array of 72 LED lights corresponding to the first 12 frets of the guitar and a color-coded fret indicator.

The LED display makes it easy for users to see where their fingers need to be positioned, and the color-coding ensures that they can learn quickly. The Treyner app is available for both Android and iPhone and features a range of songs to play along with, as well as competitive online multiplayer options and daily challenges.

"We want people to think of Treyner as the only video game their parents will never get mad at them for playing," McAlpin said. "It's a great way to learn and have fun at the same time."

The app also features many fun elements, such as competitive online multiplayer and daily challenges, to help users stay motivated.

Treyner's founders are betting that their product will be appealing not just to those who want to learn to play the guitar but also to experienced players who want to improve their skills.

"We think Treyner has the potential to help people of all skill levels, from beginners who are just picking up the guitar for the first time to experienced players who want to take their skills to the next level," McAlpin said.

Media Contact

Justin McAlpin

Treyner, Co-Founder

justmcalpin@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128467