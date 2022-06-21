DJ Block listing Six Monthly Return

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Block listing Six Monthly Return 21-Jun-2022 / 15:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 21 June 2022

Name of applicant: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Name of scheme: N/A Period of return: From: 18 December To: 17 June 2021 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 14,203,384 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the 0 ordinary shares of 1 pence last return (if any increase has been applied for): each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 0 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 14,203,384 ordinary shares of 1 pence each Link Company Matters Limited Name of contact: Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 07936 332 503

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: BLR TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 169794 EQS News ID: 1380567 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

