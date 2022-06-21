DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2022 / 16:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD
DEALING DATE: 21-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1084.0099
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 358165
CODE: SMTC LN
ISIN: LU1248511575
