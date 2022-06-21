Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index

Nasdaq announced today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index, which will become effective at market open on Friday, July 1, 2022. There will be no changes to the Index. For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index Watch The OMX Baltic Benchmark Index measures the performance of a selection of the largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Exchanges (AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Riga, AS or Nasdaq Tallinn AS). The Index is reviewed semi-annually in January and July. For more information, please refer to the OMX Baltic Benchmark Index Methodology. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Simona Backiene +370 6160 1220 simona.backiene@nasdaq.com