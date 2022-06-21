Woodbridge, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC has announced the launch of customized solutions that can help companies significantly increase revenue and cut costs by utilizing Virtual Assistant services. Over the years, Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC has emerged as one of the most highly regarded companies in this segment.

A virtual assistant service offers skilled remote assistants who can help business owners with a variety of tasks they otherwise would have to do themselves or pay a full-time employee to do. Such tasks could range from responding to emails, scheduling, and customer service requests to updating a website or offering technical support.

An Adobe study found that employees, on average, spent about 20 full weeks of the year checking and responding to their emails. Another study found that companies lose about $5000 per employee on an annual basis in terms of repetitive and duplicate tasks. Virtual assistant services can help free up busy executives to focus on the main tasks related to the growth of their business. Many more companies are turning to virtual assistance for help with administrative tasks as they try to streamline operations, increase productivity and cut costs in the post-pandemic scenario.

Milrich Virtual Professionals, LLC was established in 2009, and the firm now has clients ranging in size from solo entrepreneurs to large corporations. The company prides itself on employing only US-based professionals and is based in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Currently, Milrich Virtual Professionals has a workforce of over 55 virtual assistant professionals and offers a wide range of services to cater to the needs of its clients, from administrative and accounting to marketing, social media, graphic design, and web development at competitive rates. Milrich employees enjoy the benefit of working from home, giving them greater leeway to have a better work-life balance and allowing them to work around the needs of their families.

Commenting on the growth of her business, Melanie Koerperich, the CEO of Milrich Virtual Professionals LLC, said, "Becoming a successful entrepreneur is not just coming up with an innovative product or solution and marketing it effectively. The process also involves mundane tasks that are repetitive and boring, like checking and replying to email management, filing, accounting, invoicing, bill payment, and scheduling. Trained and experienced remote assistants can help firms save time and money. They are also less likely to miss important meetings and deadlines and have their books in order. By outsourcing such tasks to skilled remote assistants, businesses can become more organized, professional, effective, and efficient. They thus get more time to focus on core business tasks so that their time is effectively used instead of getting bogged down in labor-intensive and repetitive tasks."

