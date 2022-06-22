- (PLX AI) - NNIT sells its Hybrid Cloud Solutions business unit as well as select parts of its Cloud & Digital Solutions business unit to funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity.
- • The purchase price for the divested operations amounts to DKK 1,500 million (Enterprise Value on a debt free basis)
- • The guidance for 2022 is suspended due to the divestment
- • Net proceeds will further be adjusted for the payment of carve-out and separation costs currently estimated to amount to around DKK 200 million to be booked as special items in 2022 as well as tax associated with the divestment
