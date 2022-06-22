- (PLX AI) - WDP acquires site in Bornem through capital increase of 18.8 million euros.
- • 626,526 new WDP shares were issued pursuant to a capital increase, following a decision of WDP's Board of Directors using the authorized capital
- • The issue price was set at 29.93 euros (rounded) and is based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the WDP share, as made available on the Euronext Brussels website (including the dividend for 2022 accounting year) for a period of two days prior to 22 June 2022, minus 5%
