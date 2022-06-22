NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Hagar hf. - Decrease in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Hagar hf. (symbol: HAGA) on June 1 and June 21, 2022, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on June 23, 2022. ISIN IS0000020121 Company name Hagar hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1.154.232.879 Decrease in share capital kr. 21.556.797 Total share capital following the decrease kr. 1.132.676.082 Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol HAGA Orderbook ID 85677