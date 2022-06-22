Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
Pennystock auf dem Weg zur Milliardenbewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGSL ISIN: NL0009805522 Ticker-Symbol: YDX 
Lang & Schwarz
22.06.22
12:15 Uhr
13,299 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
YANDEX NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YANDEX NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,26413,33412:16
0,0000,00008:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
YANDEX NV
YANDEX NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YANDEX NV13,2990,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.