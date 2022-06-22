Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Welcomes Government of Luxembourg Delegation Visit to European Campus in Portugal

LISBON, Portugal, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, welcomes the Luxembourg Ministry of Health Delegation to the Company's European campus and facility located in Cantanhede, Portugal. Tilray's EU-GMP-certified medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility in Portugal provides patients in Luxembourg and across Europe, where permitted by law, with safe and reliable access to high-quality medical cannabis.



The visit was organized to give the Luxembourg Delegation a firsthand view of Tilray's EU-GMP operations in Portugal, the premiere medical cannabis site in Europe. The delegation included:

Paulette Lenert, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Luxembourg

H. E. Conrad Bruch, Ambassador of Luxembourg to Portugal

Alain Origer, National Drugs Coordinator

Laura Valli, International Affairs Coordinator

Bob Lessel, Social Health Department

Sven Back, Department of narcotics and medicinal cannabis

Sascha Mielcarek, Tilray's Managing Director in Europe, said, "We are honored to host the Luxembourg Ministry of Health Delegation at our state-of-the-art cannabis facility in Cantanhede, Portugal. Demand for cannabis legalization in Europe is growing rapidly and we are incredibly proud to service the patients in Luxembourg and around the world with the high-quality medical cannabis products they rely on and in the formats they prefer."

Tilray has a pioneering track record as a company committed to producing the highest-quality cannabis products available to consumers and patients in need around the world and was the first to successfully export medical cannabis from North America and import medical cannabis products into the EU in 2016.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, and Symbios. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the biggest suppliers of medical cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Canada, Tilray Medical Australia, Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand, Tilray Medical Europe

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc..

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "forecast," "future," "should," "could," "enable," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "may," "project," "will," "would" and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: expectations regarding the performance and scale of the Company, including Tilray Medical; and the Company's ability to expand its offering to patients worldwide, including via Tilray Medical. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Tilray Global

Berrin Noorata

news@tilray.com

Investors

Raphael Gross

203-682-8253

Raphael.Gross@icrinc.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56cca4b1-684d-402b-ab7b-1c3f2ca19509