Amidst a hybrid work revolution, this awards program recognizes organizations that serve as pioneers in the emerging DEX space

1E, the leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX), today announced nominations are open for its DEX Awards, the first awards program to honor companies making strides in this emerging field. These awards recognize individual contributors, companies, and teams for their excellence and innovation in providing solutions to create a seamless employee experience regardless of physical location.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

Best Flexible Working Solution: The hybrid work revolution has given the global workforce greater freedom in how they operate. This category highlights a specific IT project or initiative that supports effective hybrid work and drives positive business results such as a tool that onboards new remote employees to help teams to be more productive.

The hybrid work revolution has given the global workforce greater freedom in how they operate. This category highlights a specific IT project or initiative that supports effective hybrid work and drives positive business results such as a tool that onboards new remote employees to help teams to be more productive. Best DEX Team of the Year Award: This category celebrates the IT teams that collaborated to achieve great results, working effectively to ensure that all employees have a fantastic working experience no matter where they are logging on from. Entries should have a proven track record of innovating and leading their organization to adopt new technologies.

This category celebrates the IT teams that collaborated to achieve great results, working effectively to ensure that all employees have a fantastic working experience no matter where they are logging on from. Entries should have a proven track record of innovating and leading their organization to adopt new technologies. Best Digital Employee Experience: Effective use of digital technology enhances the employee experience, enabling collaboration between business functions to better enable the workforce. This category celebrates any use of digital technologies that has enhanced the employee experience, improved overall operational efficiency, adapted or automated processes and helped an organization be more successful.

"As the hybrid work revolution continues, it's vital that organizations prioritize leveraging technology to maintain a positive employee experience," said 1E CEO Mark Banfield. "This awards program will honor individual projects, teams, and organizations that are developing the necessary solutions to advance the digital employee experience space."

Nominations close on July 29th 2022. Entries are free and the winners will be announced in September 2022. Click here to submit a nomination.

If you have any questions or require any assistance with your entry, please contact customer.marketing@1e.com.

About 1E

1E are the innovators in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) that supports the work from anywhere enterprise, so employees are secure, supported, and productive wherever they want to be. The 1E Tachyon Platform provides real-time diagnosis, remediation and automation that fixes issues, fast and without interruption. It puts employees in control, through self-service, self-heal and sentiment monitoring to understand how they really feel and reduces help desk calls and ultimately costs. That's why more than 500 organizations in 42 countries trust 1E to help them manage 11 million endpoints seamlessly. For more information, visit www.1E.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622005267/en/

Contacts:

Media

Daphne Christidis, Inkhouse for 1E

1E@inkhouse.com

585-474-8874