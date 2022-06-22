Munich, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - Devexperts announced DXtrade XT, which is an out-of-the-box trading platform for exchange-traded instruments, such as stocks (whole, fractional or notional shares), options, mutual funds, and fixed income (bonds). The platform is now available to brokers from around the world, who want to provide traders with access to US-listed securities.





DXtrade XT offers modern and uncluttered web and mobile platforms that are suitable for both professional and novice traders. The mobile app gives the opportunity to investors to manage their accounts and order on-the-go, which is appealing for onboarding new clients.

With DXtrade XT, brokers can attract more clients by lowering barriers to entry: Their traders can benefit from fractional and notional orders and invest the amount of money they feel comfortable about.

On the broker's side, manual allocation of the fractional trades can be booked under the main account, distributed among the client accounts and managed in a flexible manner according to the brokers strategy.

At the same time, this flexibility in investment plans for traders still guarantees that brokers fully control their order management workflow. DXtrade's web-based admin portal affords brokers real-time order flow oversight. Brokers can monitor client positions and accounts, adjust risk settings, update platform configurations, and manually manage all registered accounts.

The risk management module of DXtrade XT incorporates advanced tools such as routing wheel. This tool allows automated routing according to the criteria such as asset type and destination-based percentage.

Michael Sprachman, Devexperts Vice President of Trading Platform, commented on the launch: "In the process of designing DXtrade XT, our team has analyzed key pain points of brokers, strategies for attracting and retaining new investors, and ways to automate risk management further. During the course of our market analysis, we have concluded that the majority of brokers run on legacy systems with outdated user interfaces, hence, we see a lot of opportunity for DXtrade XT in assisting brokers to grow their business."

