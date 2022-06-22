Anzeige
WKN: A3CY6N ISIN: SE0016785513 
Frankfurt
22.06.22
08:18 Uhr
0,010 Euro
-0,006
-37,50 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILIT HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILIT HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.06.2022 | 16:17
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Agilit Holding AB receives observation status (325/22)

Today, June 22, 2022, Agilit Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Company intends to distribute its current operations
and to acquire all of the shares in RightBridge Ventures AB through a reverse
takeover, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's
shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares
for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to give the shares in
Agilit Holding AB (AGILIT, ISIN code SE0016785513, order book ID 249469)
observation status. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
