Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Agilit Holding AB receives observation status (325/22)

Today, June 22, 2022, Agilit Holding AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company intends to distribute its current operations and to acquire all of the shares in RightBridge Ventures AB through a reverse takeover, conditional upon approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to give the shares in Agilit Holding AB (AGILIT, ISIN code SE0016785513, order book ID 249469) observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB