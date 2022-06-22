

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) raised its guidance for the financial year 2022.



The company now expects annual a pre-tax profit (EBT) to be between 1.0 billion euros and 1.2 billion euros compared to the prior outlook of 750 million euros - 900 million euros.



The company now projects annual sales to be around 13 billion euros. Previously, it expected annual sales to be just under 11 billion euros.



The company noted that the Steel Production and Trading business units continued to benefit from the clear uptrend in prices and demand across all steel products in the second quarter as well.



The company expects the above-average margins to narrow in the second half of the year, citing the most recent consolidation in steel prices.



The company noted that it will publish financial statements for the first half year on August 11, 2022.







