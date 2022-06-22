bolt insurance: Clements Worldwide Selects Bolt to Expand Insurance Services for Returning Expats

Premier international insurance broker will now offer insurance options to more than 20,000 clients returning to the U.S.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Clements Worldwide ( clements.com ) a leader in international insurance solutions for individuals and organizations , announced its new partnership with bolt Insurance Solutions ("bolt"), the insurtech with the country's largest technology-enabled insurance exchange for P&C, to offer insurance solutions to customers returning or relocating to the United States.

For over 75 years, Clements has been the preferred broker for insurance coverage for global citizens living and working overseas. The partnership will expand the international insurance broker's capabilities to help customers easily and quickly find insurance options when they return home or relocate to the U.S. The move positions Clements Worldwide as the insurance destination for more than 20,000 customers around the globe.

"Moving from country to country is hard enough," said Brian Kenny, Chief Growth Officer at Clements Worldwide. "There are so many things to worry about, and we want to provide effective coverage for our customers so they can have peace of mind."

Partnering with bolt also allows Clements to provide the same service and capabilities for expats of other countries moving to the United States.

"We're thrilled that Clements Worldwide has trusted us to help them expand their capabilities for customers," said James Dwane, CEO at bolt. "Together we will create excellent customer experiences and make insurance easy and convenient to deliver outstanding value for Clements' customers."

About Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide is recognized as the preferred insurance provider to overseas personnel. Since 1947, the company has served millions of individual expats and organizations around the globe by delivering customized international insurance solutions. Clements is the first company to offer expatriate insurance for U.S. State Department employees, providing U.S. Foreign Service Officers with insurance coverage overseas.

Today, the firm offers a wide range of innovative insurance products and services for individuals and organizations who work and travel across borders. While headquartered in Washington D.C., Clements has a global presence with offices in London, Brussels and Dubai.

To learn more, visit www.clements.com.

About bolt

bolt is the leading insurance exchange for P&C, uniting distributors and providers on a single platform to transform the way insurance is bought and sold.

The result is the country's largest technology-enabled marketplace of insurance products, including two-thirds of America's leading carriers, helping industry participants expand market reach and improve customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.boltinsurance.com .

