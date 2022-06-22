Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Acquires Industrial Software Solutions Provider Ingeniería Informática Interactiva Out of Spain

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Ingeniería Informática Interactiva.

Based in Barcelona, Ingeniería Informática Interactiva (III) offers software solutions for the construction sector, in particular, Soft Sumind, an ERP system for distributors of industrial materials in the electrical, HVAC, plumbing, and hardware segments. Following the acquisition of Telematel in June 2021, this acquisition complements Valsoft's construction vertical.

Founded in 1992, Ingeniería Informática Interactiva is a leading company in the Spanish market focused on software development for commercial and industrial companies, and on solutions for the industrial distribution segment. This focus has allowed III to deploy a highly specialized activity for more than 30 years, developing a deep knowledge of the present and future needs of companies in the industry and an agile and customized response capacity for each of its customers, located mainly in Spain, but also in France, Morocco and Andorra.

"After decades of activity in the market, this new stage is undoubtedly a historical step for Ingeniería Informática Interactiva," commented founders José Collado and Carlos Martínez. "The acquisition is a great opportunity to seek new opportunities in the construction vertical, in addition to the strategic projection and scale as a multinational organization that Valsoft can provide us with."

Ingeniería Informática Interactiva is an agile and result-oriented company whose solutions are directly focused on solving all kinds of present and future needs of companies and will fit in nicely with Valsoft's current portfolio. Through this acquisition, Ingeniería Informática Interactiva becomes the third Spain-based company to join the Valsoft family.

The strong growth opportunities in the construction vertical drove Valsoft's interest, as well as the opportunity to add value for all customers in this segment by creating new synergies to increase the quality of its solutions, services, and customer care.

"We are excited about the expansion of our construction vertical and the growth opportunities it brings, but most of all about the team and human values that characterize Ingeniería Informática Interactiva, as well as the strong commitment to its customers," said Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire, Valsoft's operating group. "We look forward to welcoming III users, employees, and partners to the Aspire Software family."

About Valsoft Corporation

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About Ingeniería Informática Interactiva

Ingeniería Informática Interactiva is a leading company in the Spanish market focused on software development for commercial and industrial companies, particularly in solutions for the industrial distribution segment. For more than 30 years, our highly specialized activity has allowed us to develop a deep knowledge of the present and future needs of the companies in the industry and an agile and customized response capacity for each of our customers, mainly located in Spain, but also in France, Morocco, and Andorra.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, and Pamela Romero, Paralegal. Externally, Valsoft was represented by Luis Marimon Prats of Marimon Abogados in Spain.

