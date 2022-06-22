Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.06.2022

WKN: 922674 ISIN: FR0000072894 Ticker-Symbol: YAS 
Frankfurt
22.06.22
08:03 Uhr
7,380 Euro
-0,180
-2,38 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
22.06.2022 | 18:12

CAST: CAST - Appointment of an independent expert in the context of the simplified tender offer for CAST shares

Paris, June 22, 2022

CAST (Euronext - FR0000072894 - CAS) announces that Finexsi has been appointed as independent expert to advise on the financial terms of the mandatory simplified tender offer to be launched by Financière Da Vinci, a company controlled by Bridgepoint SAS on the date hereof and then, subsequently, by Bridgepoint Development Capital announced on May 18, 2022 (the "Offer").
The Board of Directors of CAST has decided, pursuant to article 261-1 I 2° and 4° and II of the French Stock Exchange Authority (the "AMF") general regulations, to appoint the firm Finexsi, represented by Mr. Christophe Lambert, as independent expert for the purpose of drawing up the report on the financial terms of the Offer and of the potential subsequent squeeze-out, as the AMF did not object to its appointment.
The Board of Directors has followed the recommendation of the ad hoc Committee formed by the Board of Directors and composed of the following members: Mr. Vincent Delaroche (Chairman of the Committee), Mr. Paul-Camille Bentz and Mrs. Marie David.

Contact of the independent expert:
Cabinet Finexsi
Mr. Christophe Lambert
14 Rue de Bassano, 75116 Paris
01 43 18 42 42 - christophe.lambert@finexsi.com

About CAST:

CAST is the software intelligence category leader. CAST technology can see inside custom applications with MRI-like precision, automatically generating intelligence about their inner workings - composition, architecture, transaction flows, cloud readiness, structural flaws, legal and security risks. It's becoming essential for faster modernization for cloud, raising the speed and efficiency of Software Engineering, better Open Source risk control, and accurate technical due diligence. CAST operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, India, China.
For more information: www.castsoftware.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lG6cksicl5jIx2udaZdpm2mWnJmUlpSUZmKWlpRuYpvFapphl5tibJXIZnBmlmdp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-75123-cast_pr_expert_appointment.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
