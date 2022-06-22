First full-solution sale endorsing Ikonisys business model and paving the way for further sales activity

Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces the first sale of an Ikoniscope20 digital fluorescence microscope solution together with its optimized reagents.

As announced during the IPO of Ikonisys, the primary initial focus of the commercialization strategy for the United States is to convert current customers into Ikoniscope20 users. An active user of Ikonisys' former Ikoniscope Gen1 platform up to today, Comprehensive Urology has decided to upgrade its system to the Ikoniscope20 and at the same time to utilize the optimized reagents provided by Ikonisys to perform its bladder cancer molecular diagnosis.

Ikonisys' business model is to sell a fully integrated solution comprising hardware, software and consumables. Reagents, needed to perform each single test, are an essential part of the molecular diagnostics market. Ikonisys is offering clients optimized reagents at a competitive rate, ensuring greater performance with the ikoniscope20.

The Ikoniscope20 combined with Ikonisys' FISH probes will automate early bladder cancer diagnosis, allowing Comprehensive Urology to perform several thousand tests per year.

Manny Iglesias, Sales Director USA of Ikonisys, said: "We are very happy with this sale to Comprehensive Urology, a very reputable long-term customer that has decided to migrate to the state-of-art Ikoniscope20. We expect it will pave the way for further sales and thus accelerate our commercial activities in the United States and North American markets."

Jurgen Schipper, Chief Commercial Officer of Ikonisys, added: "This sale not only confirms the feasibility of our business model but also demonstrates our commercial traction. We are very confident in our business model and in the efficacy of our solution. As announced during the IPO, our strategy is to address KOLs first, demonstrating the efficacy of our platform and taking advantage of the word-of-mouth, that in our industry spreads fast."

Issam Atoussi Chief Operating officer of Comprehensive Urology added: "We have been using the Ikoniscope Gen1 technology for about 12 years now and are more than satisfied with the results. Upgrading to the Ikoniscope20 will improve performance, and the Ikonisys' reagents ensure that we are using its capabilities to the fullest providing the most accurate and comprehensive results for our patients."

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20 platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

About Comprehensive Urology

Comprehensive Urology is committed to provide convenient, expedited and cost-effective urologic care applying best practice protocols and state-of-the-art technology.

The group has over 50 Urologists located throughout Southeast Michigan, with 30 offices conveniently located to serve its patients.

Comprehensive Urology physicians have published over 1000 articles in peer review publications and have also participated in hundreds of urologic presentations in over 20 foreign countries.

Every year the group leads the list for the best Top Docs in Hour magazine, with more doctors chosen than any other group in the state.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

