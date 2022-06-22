Agravitae, Inc: Agravitae Becomes the World's First Soil-to-Shelf, High-End Graviola Company

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / The world is about to discover one of the tropics' best-kept secrets: premium graviola superfruit. Prized by locals for centuries for its abundance of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, graviola is uncommon in other parts of the world due to its extremely short shelf life. Now Agravitae, the world's premier graviola company, has pioneered methods to bring this powerful Mayan superfruit to the rest of us, while continuing to honor nature and tradition.

Agravitae is a premium wellness company

"At Agravitae, our name tells the story. We are motivated by the authenticity of agriculture, the power of graviola, and gratitude of life or 'vita'," says Founder and Chairman Ken Owen. "We are steeped in tradition and seeded in tried-and-trusted science. Our highest intention is to provide superior quality, farm-sourced, plant-based nutrients in our graviola-infused products."

Agravitae's graviola-infused luxury health and wellness products include coffee bars, cacao bars, a premium skincare line and estate-crafted herbal tea. All are produced using exclusive processes to preserve as many nutrients as possible.

Agravitae's soil-to-shelf story begins at TKO Farms in Belize

The world's best graviola fruit are grown by TKO Farms in Belize, the world's largest graviola farm. TKO Farms is home to pristine air, rich soil and serene sunlight offering idyllic growing conditions for graviola.

"Agravitae is truly a vertically integrated wellness brand that oversees the entire quality control process of our products, starting with our exclusive partnership with TKO Farms," explains Owen.

This 912-acre farm features hand-planted graviola by legendary local farmers. Their methodologies are passed from generation to generation through time-honored traditions, and blended with advanced eco-friendly farming techniques to produce powerfully enriching, bioactive botanical nutrients.

This is the right time to introduce graviola to the world

As more consumers use their buying power to support brands with a mission, Owen believes they will embrace Agravitae and its first-of-their-kind products. "Our beliefs are firmly rooted in revering, protecting and depending on "Mother Earth" as the provider and sustainer of life. We harvest only the cream of the crop. Our premium graviola-infused products are authentic, honest and pure."

For additional information about Agravitae, visit www.agravitae.com .

About Agravitae

